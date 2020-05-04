Harrison County’s number of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 146.
“Today we have six additional cases to report bringing the Harrison County total to 146,” Harrison County Jude Chad Sims reported Monday.
Over the weekend, on Saturday, the judge reported two additional positives. He reported 18 new cases Sunday, and one new fatality, bringing the total number of fatalities to eight.
“As a community, we must continue to practice good hygiene to stop the spread of this virus,” Sims said Monday in his daily 4 p.m. update. “Please be extra mindful of those who are older and may have an underlying health condition. This virus seems to be much more difficult on them.
“Let's all do our part to protect each other,” he urged.
Of the county’s 146 cases, three were ages 0-19; 25 were in the age range of 20-39; 37 were in the range of 40-59; and 81 were in the range of age 60 and older. A total of 90 are female and 56 are male. A total of 114 resident in the city of Marshall and 32 are in other areas of Harrison County.
In nearby Marion County, County Judge Leward LaFleur reported one additional case on Saturday, bringing the total of positive COVID-19 cases for the county to 15, with one considered recovered.
“Please continue to pray for those fighting this terrible virus!” said LaFleur.
In other nearby areas, as of 12:15 p.m., Monday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed Smith County with 146 cases; Gregg with 87; and Panola County with 135.
As of now, a total of 213 out of the state’s 254 counties are reporting cases. Approximately 407,398 tests have been administered. Of those 13,844 were at public labs and 393,554 were at private labs.
A total of 32,332 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, 884 have been fatalities and 16,090 have recovered. A total of 1,533 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.