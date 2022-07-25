294593664_425399959631453_1617296758378606044_n.jpg
COVID-19 cases. 

Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that over the past week the county has seen a decrease in its average number of new COVID-19 cases, though local hospitalization numbers have gone up slightly.

Sims reported that the county added 98 new cases of the virus last week, bringing the average new cases down to 14 new cases a day. This down from last weeks average of 16 per day.

