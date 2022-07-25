Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that over the past week the county has seen a decrease in its average number of new COVID-19 cases, though local hospitalization numbers have gone up slightly.
Sims reported that the county added 98 new cases of the virus last week, bringing the average new cases down to 14 new cases a day. This down from last weeks average of 16 per day.
However, the hospitalization percentages due to the virus did increase from 88 last week to 90 this week.
"We have not seen a Covid related fatality in some time. This seems to indicate that even though the virus is spreading, it isn't as severe as it has been," Sims said, "I do recommend that if you're not feeling well and symptoms aren't improving, go see your doctor. There are a number of treatments that seem to help."
The BA.5 variant is now causing most of the infections, with a rolling seven-day average of 11,905 cases reported daily. The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday in Texas totaled 3,454, according to DSHS, which is up slightly from the previous week.