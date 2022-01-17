Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported Monday that the county has almost tripled its daily average of new COVID-19 cases, averaging 147 new cases per day, in the last week.
There have also been an additional 1,032 new cases of the virus reported, though Sims stated that the Texas Department of State Health Services has recently updated statewide and county case counts to include final 2020 data submitted to the CDC. This has led to a statewide increase of 52,465 confirmed cases and a decrease of 26,229 probable cases.
This backlog of cases could have partially affected last week’s new cases count, according to Sims, though the county did add an additional three new fatalities due to the virus.
Additionally, the percentage of total hospital beds in the region that are occupied by COVID patients has increased from 11 percent to 14 percent last week.
“While we do see a large increase in new cases, we do not see a large increase in severe cases requiring hospitalizations,” Sims said, “Please do your part to avoid becoming infected and also remember these families who have lost a loved one.”
Sims also added that the Texas DSHS website has stopped reporting recovery numbers, and therefore the county has removed that line from its weekly reports.