After a spike in COVID-19 cases were reported in Harrison County around the Easter weekend, the county has once again seen a drop, reporting only two new cases of the virus last week.
Additionally, the county reported no new fatalities from the virus for the second week in a row, with only two deaths from the virus reported in April so far.
“Hospitals in our region have less than 1 percent Covid patients in their care. Please continue to be cautious and keep yourself, family and friends out of this report,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said.
STATE
The state of Texas, however, has seen a spike in new cases and reported deaths from COVID-19 in the past week.
According to the Texas Press Association, the number of new COIVD-19 cases reported rose to 23,363. The number of deaths reported last week also doubled, reporting 209 total deaths from the virus across the state.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped slightly, with 755 reported across the state by the Texas Department of State Health Services.