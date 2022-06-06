Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported on Monday that in the past week the county has seen only a slight rise in new COVID-19 cases, averaging four new cases of the virus a day.
The county added an additional 27 new cases total this week, with 23 total cases added the week before.
Though the total new cases report is up slightly, the county still has no new deaths to report from the virus. This is over four weeks in a row that no one in Harrison County has been declared dead due to COVID-19.
“Even though statewide new cases and hospitalizations are showing an upward trend, fatalities are trending down. Does this mean that vaccinations and herd immunity are beginning to have an impact on this virus? I sure hope so,” Sims wrote on Facebook.
Additionally, the county’s hospitalizations from the virus have remained stagnant at 19 cases, the same reported number as the week before.