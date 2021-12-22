Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported on Monday that the county’s COVID-19 cases remained steady, averaging 11 new cases per day.
Seventy-four new cases of the virus were reported last week, with 10 recoveries from the virus reported as well.
“Our new cases remain steady at about 11 new cases per day. Fortunately we made it through a week without a fatality,” Sims said, “The Omicron variant is constantly in the news and seems to be spreading quickly.”
This is the first week in more than a month that the county has not reported a death from COVID-19.
“This week many will gather with family and friends for Christmas. If you’re not feeling well, please stay home. The rapid tests are available at most pharmacies, masks are available almost everywhere and the vaccine is also readily available. Do your part to stay healthy and to protect those around you,” Sims said.
State
New COVID-19 cases in Texas last week stood at 36,508 according to the Coronavirus Center at Johns Hopkins University, down slightly from the previous week.
New state wide deaths reached 478 last week. The number of hospitalization remained about the same as the previous week.