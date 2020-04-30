Harrison County reported 13 new cases of the COVID-19 virus, bringing the overall total to 108 for the county, with two new recoveries.
“Removing the seven fatalities and 15 recoveries leaves us with 86 active cases,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims noted in his daily 4 p.m. update.
“As mentioned yesterday, the governor has eased some of the restrictions, effective tomorrow. This should not be viewed as an all clear sign; rather we should proceed with caution,” said Sims. “Our daily case count hasn't shown any signs of easing yet so I urge all our residents to continue to take all precautions to protect yourselves and those around you.”
In other areas, neighboring Marion County was notified of one additional case, bringing the new total of positive COVID-19 cases to 14 for the county, County Judge Leward LaFleur reported Thursday.
As of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, LaFleur said four were male, five female and the remaining were unknown genders. Two of the cases were inside the city limits of Jefferson and 11 were outside the city limits. One is considered recovered.
LaFleur said he thinks the uptick in the positive cases for the last two days came from the tests administered at Sunday’s mobile testing site at Kellyville Community Center.
LaFLeur said he strongly encourages residents to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines as well as all state and local laws related to mitigation efforts of the COVID-19 virus.
“Please continue to pray with me for those affected by this horrible virus,” he said.