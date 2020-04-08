After reporting a total of 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases earlier today, the numbers for Harrison County have now climbed to 13, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said.
He said he received the update shortly before 3:30 p.m., today.
To help combat the spread of the virus, Judge Sims urges residents to please continue to stay home and practice good hygiene. He requested prayers for complete recovery for the cases.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District reported late Tuesday that as of 5 p.m., April 7, of the 240 individuals who had tested in the county, 181 were negative results; and 48 were pending.
“We understand that during these trying times the need for information is critically important to all of our citizens,” the Health District stated on its Facebook page. “While we strive to provide the most up-to-date information please understand the reporting of these number is very difficult to process due to the number of facilities, agencies and departments involved. What is disseminated to the public is our best determination from the data available at the time of posting.”
Dr. Ricky Paul, Harrison County's health authority, said officials are doing everything they can to help keep the county safe from the spread of this dangerous COVID-19 virus.
"Fortunately, our county has low numbers of positive cases," he said in a public service announcement to residents. "Social distancing really does make the difference."
"This is the only way we have to decrease the spread of this disease," said Paul.
He urges residents to continue following CDC recommendations, including frequent hand washing and avoiding social gatherings.
"This is really the time to in our history to self sacrifice and realize things that are truly important and those that aren't," said Paul.