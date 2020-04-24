Harrison County reported eight new positive COVID-19 cases, on Friday, for an overall total of 71 cases for the county.
Aside from the seven fatalities and six recoveries, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims noted the county has 58 active cases.
“Even as the governor is relaxing some of the restrictions, specifically on retail stores, we must continue to take strong precautions to prevent the spread,” Judge Sims said during his daily 4 p.m. update.
He asked residents to continue taking precautions such as wearing masks.
“I know that wearing a mask is odd and uncomfortable, but for your protection and others around you, please make it a habit… just like putting on your seatbelt,” the county judge said.
In other areas, nearby Marion County’s positive numbers moved to seven with one considered recovered, said County Judge Leward LaFleur.
As of 11:30 .m. Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed Smith County with 131 cases; and Gregg with 58, which is three more than Thursday. Panola County’s positive cases climbed to 70, which is nine up from Thursday.
As of now, a total of 204 out of the state’s 254 counties are reporting cases. Approximately 242,547 tests have been administered. Of those 10,423 were at public labs and 232,124 were at private labs.
A total of 22,806 cases have been recorded. Of those, 593 have been fatalities and 9,156 have recovered. A total of 1,674 confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.
Judge Sims reminds that a mobile testing site will be in Harrison County at Marshall Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, offering free tests to residents.
Since the test is by appointment only, residents must call 1-512-883-2400 for a phone screening first, to determine eligibility or visit the website, txcovidtest.org.