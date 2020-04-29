Harrison County was notified of seven new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the overall total of cases to 95 for the county.
“We also had five recoveries reported bringing total recovered cases to 13,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced in his daily 4 p.m. update.
Aside from the seven fatalities and recoveries, the county currently has 75 active cases
According to the Marshall-Harrison County Health District, as of 5 p.m., Tuesday, of the 889 tests that have been administered in the county, 656 were negative and 145 results are still pending.
“We understand that during these trying times the need for information is critically important to all of our citizens,” Health District officials indicated. “While we strive to provide the most up-to-date information please understand the reporting of these number is very difficult to process due to the number of facilities, agencies and departments involved. What is disseminated to the public is our best determination from the data available at the time of posting.”
Nearby Marion County initially reported one additional case Wednesday morning, bringing its total number of cases to 10.
At 4:30 p.m., County Judge Leward LaFleur gave an update, informing that three additional cases had been reported, bringing the county's new total of positive cases to 13, with one considered recovered.
LaFleur asked residents to continue practicing safe, social distancing to help prevent the spread.
“That’s the bedrock of reopen Texas roadmap,” he said. “Marion County has done an excellent job at practicing social distancing and following all the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines.
“We just want to make sure that we keep that up so we can get back to some type of normalcy,” said LaFleur.
In other nearby areas, as of noon, Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed Smith County with 139 cases; Gregg with 69; and Panola County with 80.
As of now, a total of 207 out of the state’s 254 counties are reporting cases. Approximately 314,790 tests have been administered. Of those 11,772 were at public labs and 303,018 were at private labs.
A total of 27,054 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, 732 have been fatalities and 12,507 have recovered. A total of 1,702 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.