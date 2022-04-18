According to Harrison County Judge Chad Sims the county's new COVID-19 cases spiked last week, with the county adding 37 new cases of the virus.
“That's an average of five new cases per day and a significant increase from last week,” Sims said, “Actual numbers will be even higher as the state data has not been updated since Thursday.”
Sims added that no additional fatalities were reported from the virus in the past week.
No information on when the state data will be updated was made available.
“The virus is still out there and spreading so please be cautious especially around those who may have poor immune systems,” Sims said.
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas dropped considerably in the past week, with 11,361 reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University, along with 98 deaths. The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations also dropped once again, with 785 reported in the state, according to the Texas Press Association.