Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported on Thursday the addition of eight new cases of COVID-19 for the county and one fatality, bringing the total number of cases to 172 and nine fatalities. 145 of these cases are currently active.
“Removing the nine fatalities and 18 recoveries leaves us with 145 active cases,” Sims said, giving his daily 4 p.m. update.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District also reported Thursday that as of 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 5, a total of 1,161 tests had been administered to county residents, 959 were negative and the results of 45 were pending.
“We understand that during these trying times the need for information is critically important to all of our citizens,” the Health District posted on its Facebook page. “While we strive to provide the most up-to-date information please understand the reporting of these number is very difficult to process due to the number of facilities, agencies and departments involved.
“Data reported to Marshall Harrison County Health District does not specify the county of residence for negative and pending results,” the Health District noted. “The information is reported as the number of tested performed. What is disseminated to the public is our best determination from the data available at the time of posting.”
Judge Sims reminded that Friday is the first day that many businesses, such as barbershops and salons, will reopen.
“Remember to wear your mask and keep you barber/hair stylist safe,” he urged.
And in observance of Thursday’s National Day of Prayer, the county judge invited all to pray for those impacted by the global crisis.
“Please take some time today and join many across the nation in prayer,” Judge Sims said. “In the midst of this pandemic, there is much to pray about but we also have much to be thankful for."
SURROUNDING AREA CASES
Nearby Marion County’s cases remained at 15 with three considered recovered, Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur advised.
In other nearby areas, as of noon, Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed Smith County with 165 cases; Gregg with 109; and Panola County with 139.
As of now, a total of 217 out of the state’s 254 counties are reporting cases. Approximately 455,162 tests have been administered. Of those 14,661 were at public labs and 440,501 were at private labs.
A total of 35,390 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, 973 have been fatalities and 18,440 have recovered, for a total of 15,977 active cases.
A total of 1,750 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.