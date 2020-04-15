Harrison County’s totals for positive COVID-19 cases are now up to 34, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
That’s three more from Monday’s reported total.
“We are experiencing community spread in our county,” said Harrison County Judge Chad Sims.
“With the relatively low number of positive cases and warmer weather coming, we can stop the spread of this virus,” he said.
However, it’s going to take all to do their part by abiding the mandatory stay-at-home order and following the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the judge indicated.
Thus, “please stay home, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask if you're out in a public area,” Judge Sims urged.
He noted there are still a few patients in the hospital, battling the novel coronavirus.
“They are fighting with all they have,” said Sims. “Please take a moment right now and join me in praying for them, for strength & healing, wisdom for the medical staff and comfort for their families.”
As of 5 p.m., Wednesday, a total of 422 residents had been tested, the Marshall-Harrison County Health District reported. Of those tests, 339 results were negative and the results of 49 are still pending. Health District officials said the figures are their best determination from the data available.
“We understand that during these trying times the need for information is critically important to all of our citizens,” District officials posted on the agency’s Facebook page. “While we strive to provide the most up-to-date information, please understand the reporting of these numbers is very difficult to process due to the number of facilities, agencies and departments involved.