Harrison County Judge Chad Sims has confirmed another COVID 19-positive case in Harrison County, now bringing the total of confirmed cases to 12.
“Please continue to stay home and practice good hygiene, for your protection and for your loved ones,” Sims urged residents, following today's update.
“Join me in praying for a complete recovery for this latest case,” he said.
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District reported late Tuesday that as of 5 p.m., April 7, of the 240 individuals who had tested in the county, 181 were negative results; and 48 were pending.
“We understand that during these trying times the need for information is critically important to all of our citizens,” the Health District stated on its Facebook page. “While we strive to provide the most up-to-date information please understand the reporting of these number is very difficult to process due to the number of facilities, agencies and departments involved. What is disseminated to the public is our best determination from the data available at the time of posting.”