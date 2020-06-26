Harrison County suffered two more COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, County Judge Chad Sims reported.
The county was also notified of three new cases and 10 more recoveries.
“Please continue to pray for these families who are enduring these personal losses,” Judge Sims encouraged.
Of the 288 cumulative total of positive cases for the county, 30 have ended in death and 197 have been recoveries, for a current total of 61 active cases.
In neighboring Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported one additional active case of COVID-19.
He noted that of the cumulative total of 24 positive cases for Marion County, one resulted in a fatality, and 17 are considered recovered, for a current total of six active cases.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” LaFleur urged.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:50 p.m., Friday, 244 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,903,661 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 137,624 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 2,324 have resulted in death and 76,282 have recovered, for a total of 59,018 active cases.
DSHS Commissioner, Dr. John Hellerstedt asked all Texans to adhere to recommendations to help prevent the spread of the virus.
"This is the biggest COVID-19 challenge Texas has faced since coronavirus hit our state,” said Hellerstedt. "We need every single Texan to help."
The DSHS suggests to follow these precautions to help:
- Stay home when possible
- Wear a face covering in public
- Stay 6 feet apart from others
- Wash your hands often
- If sick, get tested then stay home
- Clean your surroundings
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Don't touch your face