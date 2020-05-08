With a heavy heart, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported on Friday two more COVID-19 related fatalities, and 12 new positive cases.
“That brings our totals to 184 positive cases, 11 fatalities and 18 recoveries,” Judge Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update.
“Many are affected directly by this virus, not only lives but livelihoods,” he said.
“Please remember all those affected in your prayers,” the judge urged.
As several businesses reopen today, the county judge asked all to continue to exercise caution.
“This virus is out there and still spreading,” said Sims. “Masks and hand washing are most helpful.”
Sims noted the state sent a mobile testing team to Marshall Convention Center Friday to provide free testing for residents, displaying symptoms.
“We expect those results to be all in by Wednesday,” he advised.
SURROUNDING AREA CASES
In other nearby areas, as of noon, Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed Marion County with one additional case for a total of 16; Smith County with five more cases for a total of 170 cases; and Gregg County with eight more cases for a total of 117.
As of now, a total of 219 out of the state’s 254 counties are reporting cases. That’s two up from Thursday.
Approximately 477,118 tests have been administered across the state. Of those 15,470 were at public labs and 461,648 were at private labs.
A total of 36,609 cases have been confirmed, according to the TDSHS. Of those, a total of 1,004 have been fatalities and 19,197 have recovered, for a total of 16,408 active cases.
A total of 1,734 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.