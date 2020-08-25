Harrison County saw only two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
County Judge Chad Sims applauded residents on their efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Way-to-go Harrison County! Keep up the good work,” he wrote in his daily 4 p.m. Facebook update.
Judge Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 779 positive cases for the county, 35 have been fatalities, 720 have been recoveries and 24 are considered active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 5:35 p.m., Monday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 4,668,028 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 580,384 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 11,395 have resulted in death and 457,182 have recovered, for a total of 111,807 active cases.