In the past week Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that the county’s new COVID-19 numbers have risen slightly, with state cases remaining stagnant.
Harrison County added 166 new cases of the virus, averaging 24 new cases a day this past week. This is up from last week, when the county average was only 15 new cases a day.
“New cases are trending higher but thankfully hospitalizations are declining. Remember to protect yourself and especially those with underlying medical conditions. Seek medical help if your symptoms deteriorate,” Sims said.
Additionally, the county saw one more COVID-19 related death and a decline from 91 percent hospitalization to 70 percent this past week.
“Join me in praying for this family who lost a loved one,” Sims said.
STATE
The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past week in Texas stayed steady at 56,734, with 183 deaths reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University. That is little changed from the previous week.
DSHS reported 2,598 lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state as of Friday, also comparable to last week.