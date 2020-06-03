The Department of State Health Services notified Harrison County on Wednesday of three new positive COVID-19 cases and 12 more recoveries.
“We are still waiting on the testing information from the nursing home,” County Judge Chad Sims advised in his daily 4 p.m. update on his Harrison County Judge Facebook page.
Of the 256 total of positive cases for the county, 25 have resulted in deaths, and 97 are recoveries, for a current total of 134 active cases.
Judge Sims said Friday will be the last day for visitors to the courthouse and other county offices to be required to wear a face mask.
However, “you are still encouraged to wear a mask,” he said.
“Face masks will still be required in our courtrooms (District, County Court and Justice of the Peace courts),” Sims added.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, 232 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,150,868 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 68,271 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the DSHS. Of those, a total of 1,734 have resulted in death and 45,858 have recovered, for a total of 20,679 active cases.