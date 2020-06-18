Harrison County Judge Chad Sims delivered more good news for the county Thursday, reporting no new positive COVID-19 cases and seven recoveries.
“Let's keep up the good hygiene and keep these cases on the decline,” Judge Sims said.
He noted that of the 270 overall positive cases for the county, 26 resulted in death and 178 have been recoveries, for a current total of 66 active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday, 237 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,570,925 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 99,851 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the DSHS. Of those, a total of 2,105 have resulted in death and 63,812 have recovered, for a total of 33,934 active cases.