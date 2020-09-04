Harrison County was down to four new COVID-19 cases on Friday and saw eight more recoveries.
“This is good news that we aren’t seeing the large increases in cases that other counties have,” County Judge Chad Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update.
While good news, the judge urged residents to continue to practice safety measures to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Please don’t get complacent,” said Sims. “Avoiding crowds, keeping your hands clean and wearing a mask will help keep our numbers low.
“With the fall flu season coming, we need to be even more diligent,” Judge Sims said.
He noted that of the county’s cumulative total of 817 positive cases, 35 have ended in death, 749 have been recoveries and 33 are considered active cases.
Marion County
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported two new COVID-19 deaths late Thursday, making the total of fatalities 12.
“Please continue to pray,” LaFleur said.
The county judge noted that, according to the Department of State Health Services, of the cumulative total of 143 positive cases for the county, 128 have been recoveries, four are considered active cases and 12 are fatalities.
“I know these numbers do not add up to 143 but these are the numbers reported by DSHS so that’s what I report,” he advised.