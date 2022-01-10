Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced today that the county’s COVID-19 case numbers have doubled in the last week, adding 352 new active cases of the virus.
Sims added that COVID-19 patients now occupy 10.27 percent of hospital space in the region, with an average of 51 new cases reported per day.
“We appear to be following the same trend as the rest of the country. We could assume that our cases are mostly from the highly contagious Omicron variant which also has generally mild symptoms and resulting low hospitalization rate,” Sims said.
48 recoveries from the virus were reported last week as well, with the county celebrating a week without a COVID related death.
Sims encouraged community members to continue to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, wearing masks in public and maintaining social distancing, as well as keeping your hands clean.