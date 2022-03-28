Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that in the past week the county has seen a decline in its new COVID-19 cases reported.
This week the county added 26 new cases of the virus, averaging four new cases per day. This is down from 34 new cases last week.
Additionally the county celebrated a week without any COVID related fatalities.
"Our new cases continue to drop in Harrison County and thankfully, a week without a fatality," Sims said, "Keep up the good work and y'all stay healthy out there."