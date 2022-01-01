Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Tuesday that the county was able to keep its new COVID-19 cases relatively low over the Christmas holiday, averaging nine new cases per day.
No fatalities were reported throughout the last week, with over 50 recoveries reported.
“Please continue to be cautious especially around crowds. Let’s keep these numbers low,” Sims said.
State
The Coronavirus research center at Johns Hopkins University reported that last week Texas added 51,479 new cases of COVID-19, an increase of over 40 percent from the previous week.
The number of deaths reportedly dropped last week, with only 266 added which is a decrease of 44 percent from the last week.
This change is largely contributed to the more contagious Omnicron variant, whose symptoms are significantly less severe than other variants of COVID-19.