Harrison County reported six new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
County Judge Chad Sims expressed how pleased he was to see the decline in cases.
“(It’s) much better numbers today,” Judge Sims commented in his daily 4 p.m. update.
He encourages residents to not become complacent.
“Don't let your guard down, have a safe and enjoyable weekend,” said Sims.
The county judge noted that of the cumulative total of 1,063 positive cases, 35 have been fatalities, 919 have been recoveries and 109 are considered active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of4:15 p.m., Friday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 7,611,586 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 851,572 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 5,760 have resulted in death and 748,252 have recovered, for a total of 88,206 active cases.