The Harrison County Farmers Market will kick off today with a fresh flower market from 7 a.m. to noon at Telegraph Park in Marshall.
Treasurer of the market Suzanne Carter said that she was uncertain whether the kick off market would be able to include the fresh flowers as it usually does, but that they were able to organize it for Saturday.
“Everyone always loves the fresh flowers and everything that we have for sale at the market,” Carter said.
The market was labeled as an essential business, just like any grocery store or other food provider.
Carter said that though the farmers market will be outside, there will be a list of guidelines to help protect the public and the vendors.
These guidelines include:
- Restricting on-site food preparation
- Restricting sampling of unpackaged foods
- And providing signage from the city that reminds the community to follow Department of State Health recommendations
DSHS recommends maintaining social distancing of 6 feet or more, Washing all products before consumption, remaining home if you are ill, providing hand sanitizer and practicing good hand washing among others.
The market will be held every Saturday through August, with Carter speculating that it may stay open until September, as it did last year.
For more information on the upcoming markets go to www.facebook.com/groups/499121433485906.