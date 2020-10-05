Harrison County reported six new COVID-19 cases, on Monday, and 10 more recoveries.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the county’s cumulative total of 924 positive cases, 35 have been fatal, 854 have been recoveries and 35 are considered active cases.
The county judge shared how pleased he was to see residents take advantage of the free walk-up testing site offered at Marshall Convention Center, this past weekend.
“On Friday, at the Marshall Convention Center, we tested 118, then 102 on Saturday,” Judge Sims said.
“I’m glad so many of our residents were able to use this service,” he said.
The testing was provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
“Remember that they’ll be back next Friday and Saturday,” Judge Sims reminded.
He encouraged residents to continue safety measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“We are making great progress at keeping our case counts low,” said Sims. “Let’s keep up the good work.”
MISD CASES
Also on Monday, Marshall Independent School District reported five recoveries for the district.
“We only have three active cases currently at Marshall High School, which gives us just four active cases in the district,” said MISD Public Relations Director David Weaver. The other active case is at Marshall Junior High School.
Weaver noted that the district saw five recoveries on Monday.
“Overall, (there’s) a total of 15 cases with 10 recoveries in the district since the start of school,” he said.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:15 p.m., Monday, 252 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 6,571,677 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 769,303 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 16,033 have resulted in death and 683,700 have recovered, for a total of 71,074 active cases.