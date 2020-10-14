Following a total of 12 new cases on Tuesday, Harrison County gained another 12 new COVID-19 cases, on Wednesday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 975 positive cases for the county, 35 have been fatalities, 888 have been recoveries and 52 are considered active cases.
In Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur noted that the county had eight active cases, as of Wednesday. Of the county’s cumulative total of 162 positive cases, 14 have resulted in death, and 140 have been recoveries.
“These numbers are reported by Texas Department of State Health Services,” said LaFleur. “Please continue to observe social distancing measures and pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community.”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 7,067,676 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 805,082 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 16,717 have resulted in death and 711,438 have recovered, for a total of 78,639 active cases.