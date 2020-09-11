Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported two new COVID-19 cases for the county and 12 recoveries for Friday.
He noted that of the cumulative total of 837 positive cases for the county, 35 have been fatalities, 774 are recoveries and 28 are considered active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:25 p.m., Friday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 5,454,041 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 653,356 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 13,997 have resulted in death and 568,067 have recovered, for a total of 71,292 active cases.