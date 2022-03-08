Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced on Monday that the new COVID-19 cases for the past week have been continuing to decline, averaging 17 new cases per day.
The total number of new cases last week was reported at 120, with three newly reported fatalities from the virus last week as well.
“Average new cases in Harrison County have continued to decline but at a slower rate,” Sims said, “While our numbers are improving, we should not become complacent. If you feel ill, please contact your doctor and avoid close contact with others. Please continue to remember these families in your prayers.”
STATE
Texas state officials have stated that the number of COVID-19 cases continues to drop across the state, with 26,520 reported in the past week by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University, along with 936 deaths.
The omicron variant continues to wane, with lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping to 2,838 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.