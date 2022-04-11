According to Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, in the past week the area has seen a continued decline in new COVID-19 cases, though two new deaths were reported from the virus.
The county only reported eight new cases of the virus in the last week, which is the lowest average (one per day) the county has had this year.
"While most who catch the virus recover from it, there are still some who get severe cases. If your symptoms are not mild, I would encourage you to seek medical help sooner than later. Prompt treatment may help prevent a severe case," Sims said, "Please remember these families who have recently lost loved ones."
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 reported by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University for the state of Texas increased by more than 100 percent in the past week to 46,375 total cases, though deaths dropped to 252 during the same time period.
Additionally, lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas have dropped to 875 patients, the lowest level in months.
DSHS says unvaccinated Texans are eight times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 42 times more likely to die of a COVID-19 associated illness.