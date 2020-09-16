Harrison County saw four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
“I'm encouraged by the low rate of positive tests that we have compared to some of our neighboring counties in East Texas,” County Judge Chad Sims noted in his daily 4 p.m. update.
He applauded residents for their efforts in helping decrease the spread of the virus.
“It seems that Harrison County residents are being cautious at events, keeping their hands clean and wearing masks,” said Sims.
“Keep up the good work Harrison County,” he encouraged.
Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 848 positive cases for the county, 35 have been fatalities, 780 have been recoveries and 33 are considered active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, 251 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
A total of 674,772 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 14,478 have resulted in death and 590,837 have recovered, for a total of 69,457 active cases.