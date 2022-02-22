Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported on Monday that in the past week the county has seen a continued decrease in new cases, though the county also saw a stark rise in reported deaths from the virus.
The county reported seven deaths related to COVID-19 during the past week, contrasting the two reported deaths the week before.
However, new cases reported were 170 this week, down significantly from the 224 new cases reported last week.
“Please continue to be cautious and join me in praying for these seven families who are going through a difficult time,” Sims said.