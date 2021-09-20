Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported today that in the last week the county saw the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a seven day period, with 12 fatalities reported from the virus.
“That's 12 families who likely were not expecting this,” Sims wrote on Facebook, “12 families that are still hurting and need our support. Please protect yourself so your family doesn't have to endure this heartache.”
The number of new cases dropped from last week, with Harrison County adding an additional 400 confirmed cases of COVID-19, down by over 100.
Sims reported that the average new case per day was 57, which are up only slightly from last week’s number. There were also 474 reported recoveries from COVID-19 in the past week in Harrison County.
STATE
Deaths in Texas due to COVID-19 were up slightly last week, with 1,800 new deaths reported. New cases of COVID-19 in Texas have dropped though, by around 7 percent from last week according to the Johns Hopkins University.
According to the Texas Press Association, the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas dropped slightly, with the Texas Department of State Health Services reporting 12,246 inpatients, down 7.8 percent from the last week.
However, the TPA stated that with 3,618 of those hospitalized in intensive-care unit beds, the total number of available staffed adult ICU beds declined to just 277 statewide, with only 86 pediatric ICU beds available in the entire state.