Harrison County reported two new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 1,182 positive cases for the county; 35 have resulted in fatalities; 1,067 have been recoveries and 80 are considered active cases.
“We have some new information that will be reported daily but updated only on Mondays,” Judge Sims informed in his daily 4 p.m. update on Facebook.
Sims said, so far, the county has only been reporting laboratory confirmed coronavirus tests. The rapid tests have not been included in the county’s figures.
“The state identifies the results of rapid tests as “probable”, Sims noted.
He explained that the rapid tests are accurate but not laboratory confirmed, which is why the tests are referred to as “probable.”
“I’ll begin including the information with our daily update,” he said. “The state sends this to me only on Mondays so it will not change except on Mondays.”
Sims said the state started collecting the rapid test data in June. The county judge just received the numbers from June through this past Monday, this week.
According to the data, the total number of probable cases for the county is 355; probable recoveries are 274 and probable active cases are 81.
“I have no other information about these results like: ‘Is school testing included?’, ‘What if I did a rapid test in another county?’, ‘Are negative tests reported?’, ‘Are recoveries calculated the same way?’ I’m just sharing the information that I have and I will certainly update you as I find out more,” said Sims.
Judge Sims said the county doesn’t have any plans of increased restrictions, at this time.
“As long as our active case count remains reasonably low and the hospitals aren’t full, I wouldn’t expect any changes,” he said. “The only way for that to happen is for all of our residents to remain cautious, practice social distancing, avoiding crowds and practicing excellent hygiene.”
MARSHALL ISD CASES
Marshall Independent School District announced two new COVID-19 cases on Friday and two more recoveries.
“We have one new case at Marshall High School, a student that was already in quarantine, and also a staff member at the MISD Administration Building,” David Weaver, MISD public information officer, informed. “The recoveries were a Marshall Junior High student and a Marshall High School student.”
Weaver noted that the district still has 27 active cases, with a total of 51 recoveries for the year.
ELYSIAN FIELDS ISD CASES
Elysian Fields Independent School District was notified, on Friday, of two additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases of faculty members at the elementary school.
“This is the ninth confirmed case of COVID-19 in EFISD this school year,” Monica Simmons, EFISD Assistant Superintendent, said, noting the cumulative total for the district.
“The district will follow guidelines and protocols for a positive COVID-19 test in the district as outlined in our Return to School plan posted on our district website,” she said.
Elysian Fields currently have four active cases, all at the elementary school, and five recoveries.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4:25 p.m., Thursday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 9,153,369 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 1,004,983 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 19,320 have resulted in death and 850,648 have recovered, for a total of 137,398 active cases.