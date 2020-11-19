Harrison County reported four new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 1,207 positive cases for the county, 35 have resulted in fatalities; 1,067 have been recoveries; and 105 are considered active cases.
Those numbers were all from laboratory confirmed coronavirus tests.
Concerning the data from rapid tests, Judge Sims reported 441 probable cases for the county, 316 probable recoveries and 125 probable active cases.
Sims previously explained that the rapid tests are accurate but not laboratory confirmed, which is why the state refers to the tests as “probable.”
MARSHALL ISD
Marshall Independent School District reported two new active cases on Thursday, one at Marshall High School and the other at Marshall Junior High School, bringing the total of active cases to 30.
“We had eight recoveries today in MISD, with six coming at Marshall High School and another two at Marshall Junior High,” David Weaver, MISD public information officer, reported. He said that brings the cumulative total of recoveries to 70.