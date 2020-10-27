Harrison County continued to experience a rise in COVID-19 cases, on Tuesday, with a report of 12 new cases.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 1,077 positive cases for the county, 35 have resulted in deaths, 972 have been recoveries and 70 are considered active cases.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:35 p.m., Tuesday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 7,883,440 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 874,367 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 7,055 have resulted in death and 763,108 have recovered, for a total of 95,784 active cases.
MARSHALL ISD
Also, on Tuesday, Marshall Independent School District reported three positive confirmed cases of staff members at Marshall Junior High School.
“We also have one recovery to report at David Crockett Elementary,” MISD Public Information Director David Weaver informed.
“This puts us at zero active cases at Crockett and we currently have just one active case total in grades K-5,” said Weaver. “Overall, we currently have 11 active cases in MISD, with 30 recoveries, in a total of 41 cases of COVID-19 in MISD since school began on August 13.”