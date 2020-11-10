Harrison County saw six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 1,172 positive cases for the county, 35 have resulted in fatalities; 1,067 have been recoveries and 70 are considered active cases.
MARSHALL ISD
Marshall Independent School District reported two new cases at Marshall High School, one of which was a staff member and the other a student. MISD also noted a recovery of a staff member at Marshall Junior High.
“We are at 24 active cases, with 46 recoveries,” David Weaver, public information officer for MISD, indicated.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Thursday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 8,901,839 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 974,230 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 18,863 have resulted in death and 826,116 have recovered, for a total of 132,146 active cases.