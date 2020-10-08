The Texas Department of State Health Services reported two new cases for Harrison County on Thursday and two more recoveries.
Of the county’s cumulative total of 938 positive cases, 35 have resulted in death, 860 have been recoveries and 43 are considered active cases.
County Judge Chad Sims reminded residents to take advantage of the free walk-up testing that’s being offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., this Friday and Saturday, at Marshall Convention Center, located at 2501 E. End Blvd. South.
The testing is provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. No appointment is necessary and a sign of symptoms are not required for testing.
To pre-register, visit the website, texas.curativeinc.com.
MARSHALL ISD
Marshall Independent School District reported only one new confirmed case on Thursday and one recovery.
“The new case was at Marshall Junior High, as well as the recovery,” MISD’s public information director, David Weaver, informed.
“As of this moment, we have 11 active cases in MISD, with a total of 14 recoveries since the school year, for a total of 25 cases since the first day of school,” he said.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 4 p.m., Wednesday, 252 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 6,703,106 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 781,794 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 16,334 have resulted in death and 695,194 have recovered, for a total of 71,878 active cases.