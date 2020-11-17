Harrison County reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 96 for the county.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 1,198 positive cases for the county, 35 have resulted in fatalities; and 1,067 have been recoveries. The numbers were all from laboratory confirmed coronavirus tests.
Concerning the data from rapid tests, Judge Sims reported 441 probable cases for the county, 316 probable recoveries and 125 probable active cases.
Sims previously explained that the rapid tests are accurate but not laboratory confirmed, which is why the state refers to the tests as “probable.”
MARION COUNTY
Neighboring Marion County reported one new recovery, Tuesday, reducing the number of active cases to nine.
County Judge Leward LaFleur noted that of the cumulative total of 180 positive cases for the county, 14 have ended in death, and 157 are considered recoveries.
“These numbers are reported by Texas Department of State Health Services,” LaFleur informed.
“Please continue to observe social distancing measures and pray that we continue to show a low impact on our community,” he urged.
MARSHALL ISD CASES
Marshall Independent School District reported six new active cases on Tuesday and five recoveries.
The active cases involved two at Marshall Junior High School, three at Marshall High School and one at the district’s police department. The five recoveries were two at Sam Houston Elementary and three at MHS.
“This gives us a total of 33 active cases in MISD, with 61 recoveries,” noted David Weaver, public information officer for MISD.
As a reminder, Weaver said both MHS and MJHS will transition to at-home virtual learning on Thursday and Friday due to an increased number of staff absences.
“All other campuses will remain on normal, in-person learning schedules,” said Weaver. “MISD will be closed next week for Thanksgiving break.”