Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported that the county has doubled its recorded number of new COVID-19 cases, averaging eight new cases per day this week, up from four the week before.
“We are definitely trending in the wrong direction,” Sims said.
58 new total cases were reported of the virus in the region this week, with no additional fatalities to report. Sims added that the local hospitalization rate has also remained relatively low, with 11 total COVID-19 patients recorded in local hospitals.
“While it appears that these new cases are fairly mild in symptoms, please seek medical help if you aren't feeling well. Getting proper treatment early is best for you and those around you,” Sims said.
STATE
The number of new cases of COVID-19 cases reported in Texas during the past week stayed steady at 26,798, according to the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University, with 58 deaths reported in the state.
The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state rose slightly to 859, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.