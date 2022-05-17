Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that the county is beginning to see a rise in cases, adding 25 new COVID-19 cases the past week, up from 10 the week before.
“Today’s report is starting to show the increasing trend that the state and nation has been seeing. Our new case count is still very low but it is rising,” Sims said.
However, Sim emphasized that while cases were rising, the rate was slow, and has not yet affected the regions hospitalization rate which remains very low.
“So the good news is that even though we are seeing an increase in cases, the severity of this strain isn’t sending large numbers to the hospital,” Sims said, “It is still wise to be cautious.”
Sims stated that symptoms community members have reported to him are often very mild.
“Even with mild or minor symptoms it is best to avoid others especially those who may have weak immune systems,” he said.
The county also reported no new fatalities from the virus again last week.