Harrison County’s COVID-19 numbers remained low on Wednesday with three new cases reported.
County Judge Chad Sims noted that of the cumulative total of 1,121 positive cases for the county, 35 have resulted in fatalities, 1,028 have been recoveries and 58 are considered active cases.
MARSHALL ISD CASES
Marshall Independent School District reported four new cases, which included a student at Sam Houston Elementary, a student at Marshall High School, a staff member at William B. Travis Elementary, and a staff member at Marshall Junior High.
David Weaver, MISD public information director, also noted two recoveries for the district on Wednesday, bringing the MISD’s total active cases to 18.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, 253 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 8,404,187 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 926,400 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 18,320 have resulted in death and 797,586 have recovered, for a total of 112,776 active cases.