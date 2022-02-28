Harrison County Judge Chad Sims stated today that the county has seen a continued decrease in new COVID-19 cases, though deaths from the virus are not dropping at the same rate.
"New covid cases continue to decline however, fatalities are not declining as hoped," Sims said, "Those with underlying conditions should be very cautious even with the decline in cases."
The county reported 136 new cases of the virus this week, down from 170 new cases reported last week.
Additionally, the number of deaths dropped to four new deaths reported this week, down from seven last week. However, two weeks ago the county only reported three COVID-19 related deaths.
"Please remember these four additional families who have lost loved ones," Sims said.
STATE
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas continues to drop this past week with 36,814 reported in the past week by the Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University. A total of 1,127 deaths were reported in the past week, also a sharp decrease.
Hospitalizations are also down, with 3,949 reported as of Sunday by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The number of Texans who have been fully vaccinated is slowly inching up, with 17.22 million now fully vaccinated, according to DSHS, with 6.26 million Texans also getting a booster dose.