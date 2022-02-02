Harrison County Judge Chad Sims announced Monday that throughout the last week the county’s average number of new COVID-19 cases has declined to an average of 59 per day.
“That’s a significant decline from the average of 82 cases per day from the prior week,” Sims said.
The county added an additional 415 new cases of COVID-19 last week, with local hospitals at a 20 percent total capacity with COVID-1 patients.
The county also reported five new deaths from the virus.
“Even though our new cases are declining, it will take some time for those with severe illness to recover in the hospital,” Sims said, “Please continue to remember these families who have been so terribly affected.”
State
While the number of new COVID-19 cases in Texas during the past week dropped to 295,501 — a decrease of more than 130,000 — the state’s intensive care unit beds are approaching capacity once again according to the Texas Press Association. The Coronavirus Resource Center at Johns Hopkins University also reported 1,212 deaths, up nearly 25 percent from the previous week.
Hospitalizations in Texas of lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 dropped slightly to 12,760, with only 317 available ICU beds in the entire state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
A total of 16.896 million Texans are fully vaccinated, according to DSHS, which is 58 percent of the state’s population. An additional 5.85 million Texans have received a booster dose.