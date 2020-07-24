Both Harrison and Marion County judges reported more COVID-19 cases for their respective counties, on Friday.
In Harrison County, Judge Chad Sims said he was notified of 11 new cases Friday.
Of the cumulative total of 558 positive cases for the county, 33 have resulted in fatalities, 358 have been recoveries and 167 are considered active cases.
Sims encourages all to continue to follow safety measures to slow the spread of the virus.
“I hope you all have a great weekend but please remember to be cautious,” said Sims. “Wearing a mask shows your concern for others as well as yourself.”
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur said his county was notified of three new cases on Friday. Marion County’s cumulative count is now at 114. Of those, three have been fatalities, 35 have been recoveries and 76 are considered active.
“Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus,” said LaFleur.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:45 p.m., Friday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 3,231,931 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 369,826 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 4,717 have resulted in death and 212,216 have recovered, for a total of 152,893 active cases.