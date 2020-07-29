Harrison County suffered one new COVID-19-related fatality, on Wednesday, and gained nine new positive cases.
“(I’m) sad to announce another lost life,” County Judge Chad Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update. “Please pray for the family in this difficult time.”
Of the cumulative total of 600 positive cases for the county, 34 have ended in death, 402 have been recoveries and 164 are considered active.
“Let's continue wearing masks, avoiding crowds and practicing excellent hygiene so we can see a decrease in our numbers,” Judge Sims urged. “It takes each one of us doing our part.”
In nearby Marion County, Judge Leward LaFleur reported five new cases and two more recoveries.
“Our total cumulative cases are now at 122 with eight fatalities, 35 recoveries, and 79 active cases,” said LaFleur. “Please continue to pray for those affected by this virus.”
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the Department of State Health Services database, as of 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, 250 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 3,539,368 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 403,307 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed. Of those, a total of 6,190 have resulted in death and 251,346 have recovered, for a total of 145,771 active cases.