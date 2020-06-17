The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Harrison County on Tuesday of two new positive COVID-19 cases, and five additional recoveries.
“As our numbers continue to improve, complacency is our enemy,” County Judge Chad Sims said in his daily 4 p.m. update. “Most of us are tired of talking about COVID-19 but the problem is easing up on hygiene and personal protection.”
He noted that of the total 270 positive cases for the county, 26 have ended in death and 171 have resulted in recoveries, for a current total of 73 active cases.
Sims reminded residents to continue to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to help prevent the spread of the virus.
“Remember to avoid touching your face, wash your hands after you’ve been around others and wear a mask if you’re immuno-compromised or if you’ll be around someone who is vulnerable,” the county judge said.
“Let’s keep working so we don’t have a second wave here,” Judge Sims implored.
STATEWIDE CASES
According to the latest statistics on the DSHS database, as of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, 237 of the state’s 254 counties were reporting cases.
Approximately 1,552,434 tests had been administered across the state. A total of 93,206 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to the DSHS. Of those, a total of 2,029 have resulted in death and 60,681 have recovered, for a total of 30,496 active cases.