Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Thursday posted on his official Facebook page the county had 10 new coronavirus cases reported and no new recoveries reported, bringing the county's new total of active cases up to 130.
Harrison county has reported a total of 663 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, which has resulted in 35 fatalities and 498 recoveries.
Marion county on Thursday also did not report any new cases or recoveries, leaving the county's totals at 128 total coronavirus cases, resulting in eight fatalities, 98 recoveries, and leaving 22 active cases.
The state has seen 467,485 cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday, resulting in 323,804 recoveries, 135,878 active cases and 7,803 that resulted in fatalities, according to the Texas Department of State and Health Services.