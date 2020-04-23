Harrison County has suffered another death to the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of fatalities to seven Thursday.
The county also gained three more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 63, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has reported to us today that we have six recovered cases in Harrison County,” said Sims, noting the county currently has 50 active cases.
Sims noted that of the county-related offices that have been tested, only one has tested positive at Willougbhy Juvenile Detention Center. There’s also a positive case from the county jail.
“We did have a staff member test positive at the juvenile center,” the county judge said. “This staff person had followed the hygiene guidelines and after testing all youth and staff at the center, we’ve had no other positive case.
“There are just a few more results from the facility that we are waiting on but so far we’ve been pleased with the testing and the proactive efforts by our staff member,” said Sims.
Regarding the Harrison County Jail, Sims said the county was notified Thursday that one inmate has tested positive for the virus.
“The Sheriff’s Office is working on getting testing done for inmates and staff as well as taking all necessary precautions to prevent further spread,” he said.
Nearby Marion County’s positive numbers still remain at six with one considered recovered, said County Judge Leward LaFleur.
As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services database showed Smith County with 125 cases and Gregg with 55. Panola County’s positive cases shot up to 61, which is 12 more than Wednesday.
As of now, a total of 202 out of the state’s 254 counties are reporting cases. Approximately 225,078 tests have been administered. Of those 10,002 were at public labs and 215,076 were at private labs.
A total of 21,944 cases have been recorded. Of those, 561 have been fatalities and 8,025 have recovered. A total of 1,649 confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized across the state.